Clark County deputies ride to school with Northwestern students

GERMAN TWP., Clark County — When Northwestern students got back on the buses to head to school Friday, they were met with someone to make them feel a bit safer.

>>RELATED: ‘Their faces were glowing;’ Northwestern community cheers on students heading back to school

Clark County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that deputies rode to school with the students.

This is the first-day Northwestern students are going back to school after the deadly school bus crash took one student’s life and injured over 20.

>>RELATED: All students released from hospital following deadly Clark Co. bus crash, school district says

The sheriff’s office thanked the deputies who volunteered their time to make the effort successful.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also took part by following directly behind the buses to ensure they got to school safely.

“We truly hope our efforts made a difference for them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement rides the bus The Clark County Sheriff's office had deputies ride school buses with Northwestern students for their first day back. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

©2023 Cox Media Group