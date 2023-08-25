All students released from hospital following deadly Clark Co. bus crash, school district says

CLARK COUNTY — All of the students involved in the deadly bus crash in Clark County Tuesday have been released from the hospital, Northwestern Local Schools announced Friday.

“It is not our policy or protocol to release medical information about students. However, we believe that all students have been released from the hospitals,” the school district said in a statement on social media.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and at least 20 others were injured after a Northwestern Local School bus was hit by an SUV, causing it to overturn Tuesday.

The child killed in the crash was identified as Aiden Clark, according to court records.

As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton.

Students at Northwestern Local Schools returned to class today for the first time since Tuesday’s deadly school bus crash.

The community will also come together as Northwestern prepares to host Greenon tonight for a high school football game.

Greenon High School plans to show support for Northwestern tonight.

They are hosting Red and Blue Day today at school and encouraging both students and families to wear Northwestern colors of red and blue at tonight’s game to show support in the wake of the crash, the Greenon Local School District announced on social media.

