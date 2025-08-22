City water employee rescues dog trapped against wall along river

CLEVELAND — A dog was rescued after being found trapped against a wall along the river during an educational trip on Wednesday morning.

The rescue occurred as Cleveland Water staff embarked on a boat trip to the 5-Mile Crib. The dog, later named ‘River,’ was spotted by passengers at the start of the journey.

Without hesitation, a Cleveland Water employee and members of the boat’s crew jumped into action to save the dog, according to a social media post.

Following the rescue, River was taken to a nearby animal hospital for further evaluation.

However, the trip to the 5-Mile Crib was canceled due to dangerous weather conditions.

The staff and crew involved in the rescue were praised for their heroic efforts and quick thinking, which ensured the safety of the dog.

