City tears down eyesores, hopes to bring new life to busy area

KETTERING — Crews tore down an eyesore, hoping to bring more customers back to a busy part of the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the last 15 years, one of Kettering’s business areas has been undergoing changes to get people to stay.

Joseph Botlon has lived in Kettering his whole life.

TRENDING STORIES:

When he sees the city tearing down old buildings, he has high hopes.

“More business equals more money for the city. Other than where we’re at right now, you see huge parking lots all over the place, so more green space would be perfect for that,” Bolton said.

He said he loves to be outside, so when the city added Gentile Park, he was excited.

“Nature reserve type park, and it has like, zip lines and all sorts of cool stuff like that,” Bolton said.

Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said that’s one of the things the city is looking into — transforming the old Kawasaki building.

“That will wind up being a trail access point. So there’ll be a parking lot there in the future, a bike maintenance station there,” Chodkowski said.

He said they are hoping they can take advantage of the thousands of people who drive through the Wilmington Pike corridor daily.

The changes are expected to take place within the next 12 to 16 months.

We are working to learn what exactly will be placed in this area.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group