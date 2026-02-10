Local

City offices to reopen after bomb threats shut down public offices in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
City offices to reopen after bomb threats shut down public offices in Springfield
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — City and county offices in Springfield will reopen today after bomb threats forced them to close on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xaiver Hershovits is in Springfield and will have more information about the threats live on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The threat caused a lot of lot disruptions for residents due to shutting down the courts, city hall, and other county offices.

Springfield police confirmed that they found no suspicious devices or substantiated threats.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read