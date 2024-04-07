City of Huber Heights to hold community paper shredding event

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights announced it will be hosting a community paper shredding event.

The event will be held Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Thomas Cloud Park at 4707 Brandt Pike and the Rose Music Center at 6800 Executive Boulevard.

>> Driver found passed out behind wheel of car after Miamisburg crash

The city said the event is free and open to everyone with on-site paper shredding conducted by Shred-it.

Only paper will be accepted for shredding. Paper clips and staples may remain in the paper for shredding. No binders, binder rings, or cardboard will be accepted.









©2024 Cox Media Group