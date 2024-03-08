City to give out protective glasses ahead of total solar eclipse

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville will be giving away Solar eclipse glasses ahead of the total solar eclipse in April.

The giveaway will occur on Friday, March 15 from 4-5 p.m. at Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd.

The city will have 2,500 pairs of solar eclipse glasses available for free.

“Public safety is of utmost importance when the City plans events for the community,” said Community Resources Coordinator Drew Simon. “We anticipate a large crowd. We are planning for plenty of parking and easy access so everyone can safely and conveniently get to our giveaway.”

City staff will begin distributing glasses at 3 p.m. to those waiting in line. Each person will receive one ticket. You must have a ticket to receive a pair of glasses.

