Greene County city issues statement to debunk feral, stray cat population rumors

FAIRBORN, Greene County — Residents in the City of Fairborn have noticed more feral and stray cats around their community.

City officials say they have received numerous inquiries about the situation.

A spokesperson for the city released a statement to “clarify the status of these matters and dispel any misconceptions and unfounded rumors circulating within the community.”

>> Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in Ohio Saturday morning

The spokesperson said Fairborn frequently receives calls about nuisance animal issues in the city, not all of which involve cats.

To address these issues, city leaders have discussed resuming a comprehensive animal control contract with Greene County Animal Control.

The city has not, and will not ask Greene County Animal Control to “round up” feral and stray cats, or feral cat colonies for euthanization, according to the spokesperson.

Fairborn residents with a nuisance animal issue can access Greene County Animal Control services on a per-call basis.

The spokesperson said the city has worked with the Fairborn Trap Neuter Return (TNR) Program for more than five years to help address the issue.

On social media, Fairborn TNR said the city has not been working with the program for five years.

As part of the city council’s 2024 budget, $20,000 is set aside to fund monthly spay and neuter clinics for stray and feral cats in cooperation with Fairborn TNR, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the city and the program to learn why there are conflicting claims.

©2024 Cox Media Group