City of Dayton announces support for vacant home rehabilitations

DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced financial support for rehabbing vacant home lots.

The City Commission awarded a $2.4 million contract to the Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation (MCLRC) as part of the newest investment of the Dayton Recovery Plan, the city said Thursday.

They will focus their services on transforming vacant structures into safe, updated housing in neighborhoods impacted by Covid-19.

“We always look first for ways to save a structure or property because it helps preserve Dayton’s unique architecture, averts demolition, and revitalizes neighborhoods,” said Steve Gondol, Deputy Director of the City of Dayton Department of Planning, Neighborhoods, & Development. “As a result of the Dayton Recovery Plan funding, we can create and sell the new housing to qualified buyers which stabilizes property values and should positively impact neighborhood housing markets.”

The number of homes to be rehabilitated will depend on the condition of the properties, according to a city spokesperson.

They will focus on neighborhoods including Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks, and North Dayton.

