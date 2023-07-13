Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame to add 3 in Class of 2023 this weekend

Bronson Arroyo, Danny Graves and the late Gabe Paul are the three members of the Class of 2023 who will be joining the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame this weekend.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum weekend is July 14-16.

Induction weekend presented by PNC features a series of events honoring these Reds greats. Reds Hall of Famers and alumni are scheduled to join the festivities at Great American Ball Park and the museum during the Reds series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds Hall of Famers and alumni scheduled to attend:

• Johnny Bench, Marty Brennaman, Dave Concepción, Eric Davis, George Foster, César Gerónimo, Wayne Granger, Tommy Helms, Barry Larkin, Jim Maloney, Dave Parker, Tony Pérez, José Rijo, Pete Rose, Chris Sabo and Mario Soto.

Fans can attend meet and greets with the new inductees and returning Hall of Famers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the museum. Sessions are free with museum admission and are first come, first serve. Player appearances are subject to change.

Congrats to Bronson Arroyo on earning induction into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2023!



Arroyo ranks 6th in Reds franchise history in strikeouts, T-7th in games started and 16th in innings pitched. He is one of only two Reds pitchers to win a Gold Glove. pic.twitter.com/Q3oLeZu62u — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 26, 2022

Pregame on-field ceremonies Saturday are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. to officially induct starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo, reliever and all-time saves leader Danny Graves and the late Gabe Paul, general manager from 1951-1960.

The culmination of the weekend is a gala presented Sunday evening at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati featuring the 2023 Reds team along with Hall of Famers and alumni honoring the inductees. A limited number of gala tickets are available at redsmuseum.org .

