Children’s theater trailer stolen from local rec center; can you help?

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after a trailer was stolen from a local recreation center Monday.

On Feb. 19 around 8:30 p.m., a trailer was stolen from Washington Township Rec Plex West, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

The trailer is described as small and black with “Town Hall Children’s Theater” on the side.

The suspect vehicle is an unknown make and model white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765.





