Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $40,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 25, 30, 36, and 68. The Megaball was 6.

The ticket was sold in Prize Tier x4.

No one won the $366 million jackpot. The jackpot is now at $385 million.

The next drawing will be on Friday, Feb. 13.

