Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Multiple winning tickets were sold in Ohio for the Dec. 27 Powerball drawing.

Two people won $100,000, according to a spokesperson.

The winning numbers were 5, 20,34,39,62 and the Powerball number was 1.

There were no Powerball five of five winners. The grand prize has climbed to $33 million.

One $100,000 winner had four of five numbers and was sold at the Fairlawn Foodmart in Fairlawn, Ohio.

The other $100,000 winner also had four of the five numbers and was sold at the Winners Corner in Columbus.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 29.

