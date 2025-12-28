Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Multiple winning tickets were sold in Ohio for the Dec. 27 Powerball drawing.
Two people won $100,000, according to a spokesperson.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead, 1 injured after police pursuit ends in crash, OSHP says
- Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near Paycor Stadium
- Potent storm system to bring rain, snow, wind, and perhaps thunderstorms
The winning numbers were 5, 20,34,39,62 and the Powerball number was 1.
There were no Powerball five of five winners. The grand prize has climbed to $33 million.
One $100,000 winner had four of five numbers and was sold at the Fairlawn Foodmart in Fairlawn, Ohio.
The other $100,000 winner also had four of the five numbers and was sold at the Winners Corner in Columbus.
The next drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 29.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group