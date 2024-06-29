Chance for strong storms today; what must happen for them to turn severe

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is looking at a “conditional” risk of severe storms today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to follow this system. He has the latest TIMING and TRACK on LIVE News Center 7 Saturday.

It is muggy and mild to start your Saturday and there are some specific conditions for any storms to become severe, Marando said.

Most weather models show a good amount of cloud coverage. We are also seeing some scattered showers across the area this morning.

Any cloud coverage will help zap the energy out of the atmosphere before storms could become severe, Marando stated.

If we get some sunshine and recharge time, some storms may redevelop during the afternoon and be strong to severe.

Marando thinks we could get one or two storms producing damaging winds, but some areas may not see a thunderstorm this afternoon.

As Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said Friday, this is, “a conditional risk.”

It is likely the greatest risk for severe weather misses somewhere to the east.

