Chance of strong to severe storms today; heavy rain, strong winds possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see some storms at different times today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACKING and TIMING this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a Marginal Risk for storms, Level one out of five.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The first chance of storms comes this morning between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A few storms could be strong with heavy rain and strong winds as the main threats, according to Ritz.

Futurecast for 6 a.m. Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says we will catch a break late this morning into the afternoon.

But more storms are expected.

We could see them late this afternoon into the early evening hours, Ritz states.

It will bring the same threats of strong winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado and hail also can’t be ruled out.

