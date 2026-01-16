Chance for snow tonight, bitter cold takes over this weekend

DAYTON — Good evening, and happy Friday to you! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to talk about another chance of snow tonight and arctic cold to follow! We had one round of light snow this morning that did not amount to much. Otherwise, it has been windy at times today with wind chills in the teens.

Tonight

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with scattered snow showers. This means not everyone gets snow all night, but we all have a chance. The most persistent snow is likely to align near I-71, while everyone else sees more of a hit and miss coverage of snow.

future tonight

Here is a look at how the snow initially sets up closer to I-71. Some moderate snow may also fall at times initially there. As we get into the overnight and early Saturday, additional scattered snow will be possible for everyone.

Futurecast

As you see for early Saturday, the snow will not be constant. however, even a light coating of snow on top of cold surfaces can cause a few slick spots on the roads. Adding a couple extra minutes for morning plans would be a good idea!

Totals

Snow totals again are not impressive, but as we know even the lightest of snows can cause problems. For most, accumulations of snow will be 1″ or less, but a few pockets closer to 2″ are possible near the areas closer to Wilmington.

WC Forecast

After the snow departs, the concern turns to bitter and even dangerous wind chills at times. Sub-zero wind chills are likely for Monday and Tuesday. A few models indicate wind chills as cold as -15 degrees north of Dayton, so I will watch that closely. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes if proper precautions are not taken, so dress warm!

