Chance for more showers, storms; heavy rain possible today

MIAMI VALLEY — The unsettled weather pattern continues across the area on Friday.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn continues to watch for showers and storms.

It will be humid with a few showers and storms possible today, according to Dunn.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a Level 1 (Marginal) Risk.

Futurecast for 2 p.m. on Friday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

While the chance for severe weather is low, strong winds are the main threat if we get any strong storms, Dunn says.

Heavy rain is also possible and could lead to isolated flooding.

7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

