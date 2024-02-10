Central State names new president

WILBERFORCE — A Central State University graduate will be returning to the university to serve as president.

The school announced that Morakinyo Kuti will be the university’s 10th president.

Kuti was previously vice president for research and economic development at Central State.

He said his priorities include expanding the school’s research in food sciences, research and outreach in health and nutrition, and expanding opportunities for students in national security fields.

“There’s a significant difference between the health outcomes for the majority population of African Americans, so one of our roles as a university is to decrease that gap,” Kuti said.

Central State is one of the two historically Black colleges and universities in Ohio.

