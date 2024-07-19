Centerville residents react to temporary ban on gas stations, discount stores

CENTERVILLE — Centerville leaders put a one-year pause on new gas stations, convenience stores, and discount stores.

News Center 7 spoke to neighbors who didn’t all think this was a good idea.

“It surprises me honestly I mean I feel like if there’s new stores that should happen,” Amanda Walters said.

Walters works at a flower shop in Centerville.

She expressed concerns for shoppers dealing with inflation that depended on discount stores.

“It could potentially harm them. The way the increase in everything, gas, food, everything. Holding off and not letting those new gas stations or convenience stores coming in, that could hurt them,” Walter said.

The freeze comes because of an oversaturation of gas stations, convenience stores, and discount stores in the Dayton region, according to Centerville City Planner Ian Vanness.

“We felt these three uses are well represented within Centerville and neighboring jurisdictions,” Vanness said.

Centerville has eight gas stations, six with a convenience store, and one discount store.

The year-long pause gives city planners time to decide what to do with their remaining space.

Right now they are in the first round of community engagement.

“This is when were asking the community what they like about Centerville, what changes they would like to see in Centerville and where those changes may take place,” Vanness said.

Centerville residents can share their feedback with the city on future developments here.

