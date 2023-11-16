CDC: Ohio leading nation in whooping cough cases

Ohio is leading the nation in whooping cough cases, a rare and serious sickness.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows Ohio has reported 632 cases just this year, which is 100 more than New York. There have been more than 4,000 cases nationwide.

There have been nine cases of whooping cough in one area county this year, three of them being an entire family.

To stop the spread, doctors are pushing people to get vaccinated.

