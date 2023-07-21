Cause of fire that destroys Harrison Twp. house is under investigation, battalion chief says

HARRISON TWP. — The cause of a fire Thursday night that destroyed a house on Oneida Avenue in Harrison Twp. is being investigated as suspicious.

Neighbors told News Center 7 they were worried about drugs going in and out of the single-family residence. They said they want to know whether that had a role in the fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the house when Harrison Twp. firefighters arrived about 7:30 p.m. on the report of a structure fire, township Battalion Chief Matt Matlock said.

Firefighters searched the home and did not find any victims, he said. There also were no water or electric service going to the house.

Chief Matlock said neighbors concerns about drugs being associated with the address is also under investigation.

One of the neighbors, Chris Ryan, said, “I heard that house been a nuisance for a while I heard it might be a meth house or something.”





