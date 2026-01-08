Cause of death revealed for man who died in jail custody while awaiting trial for father’s murder

DAYTON — The cause and manner of death have been revealed for the man who died while in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail while he awaited trial for the murder of his father.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Edgar Keiter, Jr., 53, died on Nov. 11, 2025.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his cause of death was hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His manner of death was determined to be natural.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the sheriff’s office, an inmate reported to jail staff that another inmate was having a medical emergency around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The staff provided aid, including CPR, until the Dayton Fire Department arrived. Keiter was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office previously said there were no obvious signs of drug use or foul play.

Keiter was suspected of killing his father, Edgar Keiter, Sr., in a Kettering apartment in 2024.

Detectives had been investigating the case since April 2024, when his father’s legs were found in a field in Trotwood.

The discovery would lead police to the Kettering apartment complex, where police believe Keiter, Jr. stabbed his 75-year-old father in the chest.

The investigation would also lead to a self-storage facility in Trotwood and the discovery of more of the victim’s remains.

Keiter, Jr.’s son, Tygan Keiter, pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with evidence. His girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, previously pleaded guilty to complicity to tamper with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. They were both set to testify in Keiter, Jr.’s trial.

Tygan was sentenced to a year in prison, and Reiff was sentenced to 18 months in prison in late November.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group