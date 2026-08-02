Cat available for adoption after critical injury

DAYTON — A cat named Valor is now available for adoption at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton following a specialized bone graft surgery.

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Valor is ready for a home after the community funded his medical procedure through donations.

He has transitioned to the facility’s open cat room as he continues to recover.

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Although he is available for adoption, he is still wearing a medical cone and requires further healing before his sutures are removed.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will cover the cost of the cat’s upcoming medical care. According to the organization, this includes the removal of his sutures at the Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital.

Interested adopters can meet Valor in the facility’s open cat room during regular business hours.

The organization is also accepting adoption applications through its website.