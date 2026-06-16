Carillon Park Eaglets expected to fledge soon

DAYTON — The newest additions to the Carillon Park Eagle family are expected to leave the nest soon.

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‘America’ and ‘Independence’ are expected to fledge, or leave the nest, in five to ten days, according to Eagle Expert Jim Weller.

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The eaglets hatched in April. This month, they will be as big as their parents, Willa and Scout.

As previously reported, Willa has laid two eggs a year, except for the two years she laid three eggs. Weller said that Willa has laid a total of 18 eggs over the last eight years.

Two eggs per year are usual for the species, Weller said.

Willa and Scout had two eaglets last year, Peace and Liberty, who fledged in June of last year.

The park named the newest eaglets in honor of America’s 250th Birthday.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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