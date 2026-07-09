CareFlight workers rally for accidental death and disability insurance

DAYTON — Dozens of CareFlight workers, part of the UAW Local 128 bargaining unit, picketed today in Dayton, demanding a fair contract.

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The union is primarily seeking accidental death and disability insurance for its flight crews, a key issue fueled by a past helicopter crash.

Negotiations between the UAW CareFlight bargaining unit and Premier Health have been ongoing since 2018.

The current protest highlights the union’s push for what it calls an industry standard for its workers.

A previous helicopter crash, which injured three crew members, underlines the union’s focus on securing comprehensive insurance coverage for those in the air.

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Nicole Coleman, Chairperson of the UAW CareFlight Bargaining Unit, outlined the union’s core demand.

“It’s pretty simple actually, what we really really really want is to get accidental death and disability in the air. We don’t currently have that,” Coleman said.

She further elaborated on the union’s motivation.

“We just want to know that if we’re in the air and something were to happen to us, the worst were to happen, that our families are taken care of,” Coleman said.

Garrison Willoughby, Vice Chairman of UAW Local 128, stated that the union has attempted to negotiate in good faith.

“We’ve been hard set on trying to get a contract with the company; we’ve come to negotiate in good faith, good terms,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby recounted a specific incident that influences the union’s current demands.

“We had a crew that consisted of two nurses and a pilot during the flight to a scene; they struck some power lines and caused the aircraft to lose power and settle to the ground and crash,” Willoughby said.

All three crew members were injured in the crash.

One nurse never returned to work because her injury was not covered by insurance.

Willoughby expressed the union’s commitment to all former and current flight personnel.

“Were one of us in that role, whether they’re with CareFlight today or not, they were one of us, and they still are,” he said.

Premier Health released a statement regarding the ongoing dispute.

The statement acknowledged the rights of UAW Local 128 members to express their views.

Premier Health stated it believes “the most productive path forward is through continued good-faith negotiations at the bargaining table.”

Beyond insurance, the union has cited staffing as an additional concern. They noted that at times, only one helicopter and one ambulance are staffed.

The UAW Local 128 believes that increased coverage, fair wages, and manageable hours will help retain employees.

Premier Health has indicated that continued good-faith negotiations are the most productive path forward to resolve the dispute.

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