Car crashes into garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police were called to respond after a car crashed into a garage in Springfield Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of North Limestone Street and Hampton Place, Springfield Police dispatch confirmed.

News Center 7 spoke to the owner of the home who described what he heard.

“I just heard it and I just think it was a semi because of the reverberation,” said Derek Engler. “I didn’t expect all this on a Monday morning.”

Engler said he was just thankful that the car crashed into a garage he doesn’t use and that no one was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the crash occurred and will continue providing updates.

