Canadian wildfire smoke expected to return to region Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — The region will be affected by wildfire smoke on Sunday.

>>Chances of showers tonight; Wildfire smoke returns, Air Quality Alert for part of region tomorrow

Wildfires remain active throughout Canada and smoke is expected to move into the Ohio Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Butler and Warren in Ohio starting at 12 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Indiana has also issued an Air Quality Alert for Randolph, Union, and Wayne Counties starting at 12 a.m. Sunday.

This is the third time since June the region has been affected by wildfire smoke from Canada.

The Miami Valley Regional Commission has not issued any Air Quality alerts at this time.

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

What to do during Air Quality Alert Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Expected smoke concentration Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

[2:46 PM] Smoke returns to the Ohio Valley Sunday afternoon... pic.twitter.com/4mtUQcG7X5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 15, 2023

