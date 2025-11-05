Can you help? Women accused of stealing over $4K worth of Lululemon

BEAVERCREEK — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four women accused of stealing from a Lululemon store.
On Nov. 3, around 6:50 p.m., the four women entered Lululemon at The Greene.
The women allegedly walked out with items valued at $4,416, according to Beavercreek police.
Anyone who can recognize the women in the photos is asked to call Ofc. A. Brown at (937) 426-1225 ext. 161, or email him at browna@beavercreekohio.gov.
