Can you help? Officers looking for 2 females connected to stolen Sedan in Kettering

KETTERING — Officers are asking for the public’s help finding two women connected to a stolen Sedan in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department said the theft happened on July 11 in the O’Reilly’s parking lot, according to a social media post.

“The driver was described as a heavy-set Caucasian female, and the passenger was described as a short thin-build African American female wearing a black shirt, multi-colored leggings, a baseball hat, and a white mask,” said the department.

The department also posted two pictures of the Sedan on its Facebook page.

They said the car fled northbound on Smithville Road.

Anyone with information can call Ptl. Fox at (937) 296-2555 and reference report #24-032380.

Officers looking for 2 females connected to stolen Sedan in Kettering (Cynthia James/Kettering Police Department (via Facebook))

