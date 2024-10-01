Can you help? Humane Society asks for emergency fosters to help hurricane-affected shelters

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has asked for assistance to help animal shelters hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

The humane society said it is prepared to receive animals transferred from shelters in affected areas and provide them with temporary care, according to a spokesperson.

“Hurricane Helene has caused immense suffering for countless communities,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Animals are particularly vulnerable in these disasters, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help the people and animals in these communities as they deal with the aftermath of this hurricane.”

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton stated they are working with national animal welfare groups to help transport animals from the hardest-hit areas.

They said their shelter is full and the number of animals they can take depends on how many foster homes are available.

They added that “time is of the essence.”

“The sooner we can get them into loving foster homes, the better it is for their overall health and well-being,” the humane society said.

Visit this website for more information about applying to become a foster home.

