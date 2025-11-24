Can you help? Area police looking for man connected to multiple felony investigations

LIMA, Ohio — Do you recognize him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lima police department is looking for a man who they say may be connected to several ongoing felony investigations.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department shared an image on social media, asking for help identifying or locating the man.

If you have information regarding the person or his whereabouts, contact the Lima Police desk officer at 419-221-5264.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group