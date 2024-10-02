Cadaver dogs search neighborhood following report of possible human remains

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway after a tip reporting possible human remains in a Montgomery County neighborhood.

Deputies are currently responding to a home in the 100 block of West End Avenue in Jefferson Township, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Cadaver dogs are also on the scene after the sheriff’s office received a tip suggesting the potential for human remains, the spokesperson said.

A body has not been found at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

