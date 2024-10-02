Cadaver dogs search neighborhood following report of possible human remains

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway after a tip reporting possible human remains in a Montgomery County neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the scene working to learn more and will have new details on News Center at 5:00.
Deputies are currently responding to a home in the 100 block of West End Avenue in Jefferson Township, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Microsoft to build $420M facility in Ohio
- These are the richest people in Ohio, according to new Forbes list
- Springfield mentioned during Tuesday’s Vice Presidential debate
Cadaver dogs are also on the scene after the sheriff’s office received a tip suggesting the potential for human remains, the spokesperson said.
A body has not been found at this time.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]