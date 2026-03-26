Busy street blocked after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A busy road in Dayton is blocked due to a crash on Wednesday night.

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The crash happened at E Third Street and S Smithville Road after 11:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatcher confirmed.

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The crash involved two cars and E Third Street at the intersection is blocked.

At least one injury has been reported, the dispatcher said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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