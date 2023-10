TROY — A busy road will be closed in Miami County today due to road work.

Adams Street will be closed from Main Street to Water Street in Troy due to paving work, the city posted on social media.

The closure starts this morning at 8:30 a.m.

It is expected to reopen at around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route during the road closure.

