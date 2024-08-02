VANDALIA — A busy intersection is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday in Vandalia.

>>PHOTOS: Busy intersection closed after vehicle overturns in Vandalia

Officers and medics responded at 7:48 a.m. to N. Dixie Drive near W National Road on reports that a vehicle overturned.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is on the scene.

Photos show a car has overturned and power pole is down.

The crash is one N. Dixie Drive just north of W. National Road.

N. Dixie is closed but W. National Road is open.

Road closed signs have been posted.

We will update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Overturned car vehicle on N Dixie Drive in Vandalia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group