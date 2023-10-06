Busy Dayton road in ‘poor’, ‘serious’ condition gets partial makeover

DAYTON — Parts of a busy Dayton road are getting a much-needed makeover.

At Wayne and Edgar Avenues crews are finishing the resurfacing project this week.

David Escobar is a city engineer in Dayton.

He said they took two inches off the top of the road on parts of Wayne Avenue.

“The pavement condition index, which we rate our streets on every three to four weeks was in poor to serious condition,” he said.

News Center 7 has previously reported that those who live in the area described the road as “terrible.”

Gail Osborne has lived in Dayton most of his life, and drives down the road almost every day.

“Bumpity, bumpity, bumpity Wayne Avenue,” Osborne said.

He was happy to hear the city was doing something about it.

“It’s been... I wouldn’t say a nightmare, but it’s been very bad the last year or so,” Osborne said.

Escobar said the city is aware of how residents feel about the road.

He said they already have a project lined up for next year where crews will widen Wayne Avenue from Wyoming Street to Waldo Avenue.

You can learn more about the project and make a public comment here.













