Bus drivers in Butler County reach tentative agreement with provider, could pick up students Friday

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Students in the Lakota School District could be back on buses as soon as Friday morning.

Bus drivers reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night with Peterman Bus, the company that administers busing in the Butler County school district, our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati reports.

News Center 7 previously reported bus drivers went on strike last week over contract disputes.

In a joint statement, the two sides say they have agreed to a three-year labor agreement with the help of a federal mediator, WCPO reports.

Teamsters Local 100 members are expected to vote on the agreement Thursday.

If the contract is ratified, bus services could resume Friday, interim school Elizabeth Lolli told parents in an email Wednesday night.

