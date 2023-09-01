Students not riding school buses this morning in Butler County school district

BUTLER COUNTY — Some students will not be riding school buses in Butler County this morning.

School bus drivers will not be picking up students at Lakota Local Schools after going on strike, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The union representing the bus drivers and the teamsters met Thursday night to vote on a new contract and 94% rejected the offer amid contract disputes with bus provider Petermann Transportation, triggering a strike.

Drivers plan to picket the bus terminal this morning.

Former Dayton Public Schools superintendent Doctor Elizabeth Lolli is the interim superintendent at Lakota Local Schools.

She said in a statement Thursday night that she is “disappointed with this outcome and the impact it will have on our students and families.”

“This is an unexpected and unfortunate turn of events and one that we hope will be resolved quickly,” she said.

Bill Davis, president of Teamsters Local 100, told WCPO they plan to be on strike until Peterman comes to the table with a new contract.

Petermann Transportation said they are “disappointed” but remained “committed to engaging in constructive negotiations,” according to WCPO.





