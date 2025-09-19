Burn Ban in effect for Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County is currently under a burn ban until further notice.

The City of Eaton shared on Facebook that all open burning is prohibited in Preble County due to ongoing drought conditions and an increased risk of fire.

The ban includes recreational fires and the use of portable outdoor fireplaces.

The order was issued by the Preble County Fire Chiefs’ Association, with support from every department across the county.

“Please do your part to keep our community safe and help prevent wildfires,” the city said.

