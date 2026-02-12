Bullets hit house just feet away from children in their bedroom, mother says

DAYTON — While children sat in their bedroom on Wednesday night, gunfire rang out just feet away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of E Beechwood Avenue after 7 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Michele Smith said she watched five or six people shoot at each other.

She lives across the street and says her kids heard the bullets hit their home.

“They were in their rooms watching PBS kids, literally getting ready to jump in the shower and go to school tomorrow,” Smith said.

Her kids are nine and ten years old.

“They are scared, we’re scared,” Smith said.

They were inside when Smith said she heard what sounded like a loud clap.

“And then I open the door, and then another bullet hits right close to my front door where I was standing. And that’s when I knew, I told them I said, ‘Hit the ground, hit the ground!’” Smith said.

She called 911 and waited for the police.

Smith showed News Center 7 a bullet hole, about a foot below her kids’ bedroom.

She also pointed out two other bullet holes from previous shootings, which she said happened before they moved in last summer.

“This is the second or third time of a shooting that I’ve heard. And police swarming this building,” Smith said. “Thats not fair to our families, this is got, somethings got to stop.”

Smith said officers asked what she saw, took the bullets out of her home, and took photos.

News Center 7 crews saw police through the apartment’s yard, across from Smith’s home.

“It’s getting ridiculous, the gunfire, the gunplay, everything is too much there. There’s innocent families getting hurt now,” she said.

The officers on scene couldn’t provide any information on what happened.

The dispatch supervisor said the call notes indicate that no one was injured in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group