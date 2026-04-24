Browns select 2 offensive players in 1st round of 2026 NFL Draft

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns selected two offensive players in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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The Browns traded the sixth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the ninth overall pick.

Cleveland also received the 74th (third round) and 148th (fifth round) picks in return from the Chiefs.

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Cleveland selected offensive tackle Spencer Fano from Utah with the No. 9 overall pick.

They also picked K.C. Concepcion from Texas A&M with the No. 24 overall pick.

Fano started 36 of 37 games for the Utes over a three-year college career. He also won the Outland Trophy in his junior season. It goes to the nation’s top interior lineman.

Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns for the Aggies in 2025 after transferring from NC State.

The 2026 NFL Draft will continue Friday and Saturday from Pittsburgh.

Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano stands on the sideline against UCLA on Aug. 30, 2025. Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

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