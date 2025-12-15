Browns commit 3 turnovers as Bears dominate; Myles Garrett gets closer to NFL sack record

CHICAGO, IL — The Cleveland Browns never led on a cold Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

The Chicago Bears forced three turnovers as the Browns lost, 31-3.

It was one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field in Chicago. The temperature was 8 degrees at kickoff.

Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw three interceptions.

The lone bright spot for the Browns was that Myles Garrett had 1 ½ sacks.

He has 21 ½ for the season and is one shy of the record shared by New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001 and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in 2021.

Chicago scored twice in the first quarter. D’Andre Swift scored from 6 yards out, and Caleb Williams found D.J. Moore for a 3-yard touchdown to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

Andre Szmyt’s 50-yard field goal in the third quarter accounted for the only scoring for Cleveland.

The Bears scored off two Browns’ interceptions in the third quarter. Sanders threw a short pass to Harold Fannin Jr., but the ball was tipped by D’Marco Jackson, who ended up with the ball. On the next play, Williams threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Moore to increase it to 21-3.

Cleveland drove to the Bears’ 24-yard line, but Jaylon Johnson intercepted Sanders’ pass after the ball fell through Jerry Jeudy’s arms in the end zone. Swift added his second touchdown run of the day to seal the game.

The Browns’ next game will be Dec. 14 when they host Buffalo at 1 p.m.

