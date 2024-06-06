Breezy, slight chance of shower today; Less humid, cooler this weekend

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Logan County until 4:30 a.m.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Bit cooler, breezy today, stray shower possible

Turning less humid

Below normal temperatures through the weekend

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 Day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

THURSDAY: A few patches of light fog are possible this morning.

Temperatures throughout Thursday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

What you will need outside today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A secondary cold front may spark a shower or two, but rain chances are low overall, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Projected wind gusts for today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Partly cloudy and breezy with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Gusts of 20-30 MPH are likely.

Muggy meter next 5 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dayton Dragons gameday forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

FRIDAY: A cooler day is expected with some clouds and sunshine mixed. Any showers look to stay north of I-70. Breezy again with gusts of 20-30 MPH expected. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers may pass through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but not enough to run any plans.

SUNDAY: A passing sprinkle or light shower is possible early Sunday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and mild with highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

