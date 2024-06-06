Breezy, slight chance of shower today; Less humid, cooler this weekend

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Logan County until 4:30 a.m.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Bit cooler, breezy today, stray shower possible
- Turning less humid
- Below normal temperatures through the weekend
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: A few patches of light fog are possible this morning.
A secondary cold front may spark a shower or two, but rain chances are low overall, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Partly cloudy and breezy with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Gusts of 20-30 MPH are likely.
FRIDAY: A cooler day is expected with some clouds and sunshine mixed. Any showers look to stay north of I-70. Breezy again with gusts of 20-30 MPH expected. Highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers may pass through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but not enough to run any plans.
SUNDAY: A passing sprinkle or light shower is possible early Sunday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and mild with highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
