BODY CAM: Chicken leads Dayton police officer on foot chase

DAYTON — New body camera footage shows a Dayton police officer’s foot chase with a chicken.

On New Year’s Day, Dayton Police Officer Fader was dispatched to an animal complaint.

“The call notes stated that a chicken was chasing people, including a girl on Virginia Avenue,” the police department said in a social media post.

Body camera footage shows Fader chasing the chicken around a house before eventually capturing it.

The police department said the chicken is unharmed and is currently being fostered until its owner is found.

Local officer finds loose chicken chasing little girl

