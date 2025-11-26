Bitter cold Thanksgiving temperatures

DAYTON — The cold front made its way through the Miami Valley this morning with temperatures dropping 10 degrees in less than an hour. We met our high around midnight reaching into the low to middle 50s. By 5am temperatures had dropped into the 30s. Throughout the afternoon temperatures will continue to fall around freezing.

Wind Advisory

Winds will be another level. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire Miami Valley until 10pm with gusts forecast to reach nearly 50 mph. When that wind is factored in with temperatures near freezing, wind chill values will drop into the 20s and by morning as the actual temperature drops, wind chills will arrive in the single digits. This will be the cause both Thanksgiving and Black Friday morning.

