Bengals to miss playoffs for 3rd straight year after shutout home loss to Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have been officially eliminated from the playoffs.

The Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 24-0, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams played in sub-zero temperatures.

This marks the third straight season that The Stripes have missed the playoffs.

Their last playoff appearance was back in 2022.

Cincinnati falls to 4-10 while the Ravens improve to 7-7.

The Bengals were driving early in the second quarter, but Joe Burrow’s intended pass to Ja’Marr Chase was intercepted and the Ravens took over.

Lamar Jackson threw two late second-quarter touchdown passes to put Baltimore ahead, 14-0.

The Ravens added a field and a Kyle Van Noy pick-six to cap the scoring.

Burrow threw for 225 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times.

Cincinnati’s next game will be Dec. 21 when they play at Miami at 1 p.m.

