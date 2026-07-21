Bengals give first look at Paycor Stadium renovations

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have released new images showing the latest renovations and upgrades at Paycor Stadium.

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A new lease signed last year between the franchise and Hamilton County launched significant upgrades that will span several years.

The franchise said this year’s improvements will be the most extensive since the stadium opened in 2000.

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Phase One of the renovation project, which the franchise said would be completed ahead of the 2026 season, prioritized work that will benefit fans throughout the stadium.

Fans can expect to see improvements such as renovated restrooms, upgraded concessions, transformed club lounges, reimagined suites, a redesigned Bengals Pro Shop, modernized scoreboard control room, improved wayfinding, and core infrastructure improvements.

0 of 31 First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations The exterior of Paycor Stadium (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club lounge as a part of 2026 Paycor Stadium renovations (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club entrance (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club lounge (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club restrooms (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club lounge expansion (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club island bar (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New club restrooms (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New VIP lounge (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New restrooms (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New restrooms (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New restrooms (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New suites (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New suites (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New suites (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New suite chairs (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New suite restrooms (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New party suite (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New party suite (Josh Beeman) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations Bengals Pro Shop (Ryan Meye) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations The Bengals Pro Shop (Ryan Meyer) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations The Bengals Pro Shop (Ryan Meyer) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations The Bengals Pro Shop (Ryan Meyer) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New wayfinding (Bengals ) First Look: Bengals reveal Paycor Stadium renovations New wayfinding (Bengals )

Renovations will continue into 2027. Work next year will include large-scale projects such as adding escalators, replacing stadium seats, and installing a new videoboard.

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