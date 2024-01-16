Ben Stiller thanks Wilmington for ‘being so kind’ during filming of new movie

WILMINGTON — Actor Ben Stiller was recently spotted in southern Ohio shooting a new movie.

Stiller shared a photo on X, formally Twitter, on Thursday of himself outside of the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington, thanking the city for its kindness.

“Loved filming here!” he wrote.

Deadline reported in December that the Emmy winner had signed onto director David Gordon Green’s “Nutcrackers,” which was in production in Ohio.

The story follows a work-obsessed Mike (Stiller) “who must reluctantly travel to rural Ohio to look after his four rambunctious nephews after their parents die in a car accident,” according to Deadline.

IMDB reported that the movie is a comedic drama that also stars Linda Cardellini (”Dead to Me”).

The role marks Stiller’s first lead film role in six years.

A release date for the film has not been released yet.

