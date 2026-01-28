Below 32 degrees for too long

DAYTON — Currently the Dayton International Airport has recorded 5 consecutive days below freezing. It sure feels like an eternity.

What’s the record?

The record for high and low temperatures below freezing in a row is 23 days, set back in 1986; ending the streak on February 10th.

Our forecast calls for the next 7 days to stay below freezing. Yes, morning lows and high temperatures will stay below freezing over the next week. The Climate Prediction Center give the Miami Valley a high probability of remaining below normal through the first week of February.

If you were wonder, the normal high for this time of year is 31 degrees and your normal low is 21 degrees.

A cold weather advisory will begin this evening and last until 11 AM Thursday. This has the potential to be upgraded to an extreme cold warning once again with forecast wind chill values ranging from 20 to 30 below zero into Thursday morning.

