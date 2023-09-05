Bellefontaine man seriously injured in crash involving reported stolen car

LOGAN COUNTY — A Bellefontaine man was hospitalized over the holiday weekend after crashing a reported stolen car.

A woman called the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning and told them she received a call from her husband and said he was “moaning and in severe pain.”

>> ‘He was my future;’ Girlfriend of man killed in road rage shooting in Sidney speaks out

Deputies later found a crash scene in the 1400 block of Township Road 218, in Harrison Township.

An initial investigation showed a black 1997 Acura TL was traveling northbound on Township Road 218 and went off the right side of the road, hitting a large landscaping boulder. After that, the car traveled down the yard and hit a tree, according to a crash report.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was found lying in the yard by the tree. He sustained suspected serious injuries and was flown to a Columbus hospital.

Deputies also noted that the Acura had been reported stolen by the registered owner to Bellefontaine Police. The owner told police he took the car back from the driver after “he failed to make payments on it as agreed.”

>> Former Trotwood-Madison football player returns to his roots to inspire the next generation

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Deputies determined the driver was going around 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash.

The driver will be cited for failure to control and driving without a license “if and when he is released from the hospital,” according to the sheriff’s office.

© 2023 Cox Media Group